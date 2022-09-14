BREAKING NEWS

Fire service warns of risks of copying internet energy 'hacks'

Posted On 14 Sep 2022
Save Safely website

The aftermath of a fire put out by ESFRS which was caused by using a camping stove inside


Internet hacks which suggest saving energy by using camping stoves inside or candles to boil water will increase the risk of fires this winter, the fire service is warning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) says it is alarmed by some of the unconventional suggestions on how to cut energy bills circulating online.

ESFRS partnership and engagement business partner Darren Grubb said: “We’ve heard of people bringing their barbecue indoors because they’ve already got the fuel, or using gas stoves.

“There’s a TikTok video going around showing how to boil water with tealights.

“All of these produce a heightened risk of fires in homes.”

Mr Grubb was speaking at a meeting of Brighton and Hove Faith in Action last week to promote ESFRS’s Save Safely campaign, which gives tips on how to cut down on bills without increasing fire risk.

ESFRS is also offering free home visits to advise the public.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “Our advisors will cover matters including bedtime routines, escape routes, electrical safety and general fire safety.

“They will also fit free smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and other specialist equipment when needed.”

The shows real life examples of where attempts to save energy have resulted in catastrophic fires.

One picture shows the damage a fire caused after a camping stove was used inside a house.

You can book a fire safety visit online or by calling ESFR for free on 0800 177 7069.

