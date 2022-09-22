First snails, then dogs – now Shaun the Sheep trail set to hit Brighton and Hove

A Brighton charity has announced the follow up to its popular snail and Snowdog art trails will be Shaun the Sheep.

Martlets Hospice’s previous art trails saw local businesses sponsoring and hosting statues of snails and Snowdogs – and more businesses are being asked to come forward to support next autumn’s Shaun trail.

As before, each statue will be decorated in its own unique design.

Yesterday, sponsors who have already signed up and others who have been invited to take part were shown the first Shaun, decorated by Brighton artist Sarah Arnett and due to be hosted at Fatboy Slim’s Big Beach Cafe in Hove.

The Brighton DJ – also known as Norman Cook – said: “If you’re thinking about joining us in being a sponsor for the next trail, my advice would be to go for it! To be a part of such a creative and inspiring community project, in support of a local charity we couldn’t do without, is absolutely priceless.”

The sponsors were invited to a launch event at the Royal Pavilion. Those who have already signed up include Donatello, Tillo, Enter Gallery and Brandwatch.

Martlets CEO, Claire Irving, said “At Martlets we support those who are dying, and we’re also all about bringing as much joy to life as possible.

“We’re passionate about connecting people in need with people who care. Shaun by the Sea will bring together individuals, families, fundraisers, volunteers, schools, artists, community groups and businesses in support of those affected by terminal illness in our community.

“We very much hope local businesses will seize this opportunity to be part of the #BrightonFlock with Martlets in 2023 and sign up today.”

Rachel Peacock from Aardman, the studio behind Shaun the Sheep, said “We are delighted to be working with the brilliant charity Martlets on their next trail.

“Shaun is such a well-loved character, entertaining fans for over 15 years with his mischievous adventures full of slapstick humour.

“We look forward to working with sponsors and artists to bring Shaun to the streets of Brighton and Hove; he is sure to add such fun and colour and we are in no doubt many will flock to be part of the fun!”

The trail is brought to the city in association with Wild in Art, the organisation who partnered with Martlets on the previous art adventures.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder, Wild in Art, said: “I have no doubt that Shaun the Sheep will capture the imaginations of residents and visitors alike, while helping to raise vital funds for Martlets.

“With your support we can create an event that will have significant impact during the autumn of 2023.”

Click here to find out more about the trail and how you or your business can be part of it.

This year Martlets has celebrated its 25th anniversary, while moving to a temporary home at Maycroft Manor while work on updating its hospice site in Wayfield Avenue, Hove started.