Brighton shop worker helps raise funds for makeover at disabled children’s home

A wheelchair-friendly garden has had a makeover after a Brighton shop worker and colleagues helped arrange a £25,000 donation.

Louise Coffey, the community champion for Morrisons in St James’s Street. Brighton, teamed up with colleagues from stores in Seaford and Crowborough – Sophie Carpenter and Erin Bacon.

They helped the Chailey Heritage Foundation to receive a £25,000 grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

And they went along to the opening ceremony at the revamped garden where they met some of the children and young adults who will benefit.

They were joined by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, who previously served as a member of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Louise Coffey said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be supporting Chailey Heritage Foundation and the makeover looks amazing.

“Morrisons is committed to supporting the local community and important projects in each town and village.”

Chailey fundraising manager Will Folkes said: “This garden has been in need of a makeover for a while so we were so grateful to receive a grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

“We have transformed the area into a colourful and accessible new space which our residents can use to relax, socialise and practise their wheelchair driving skills.”

The middle section of the concrete has been removed to make way for AstroTurf and a beautiful new canopy now covers much of the area to provide shade. Planters have been installed as well as sensory sculptures.

Maria Caulfield said: “I had a great afternoon visiting the new garden space at Chailey Heritage.

“It was great to see the young people having a lovely time with the new equipment, and I know that they and the staff are very happy with the new space.

“I want to pay tribute to the Morrisons Foundation who made this possible with their very generous grant and for all the work that the staff at Chailey Heritage do to support the young people.”

Morrisons Foundation trustee David Scott said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help Chailey Heritage Foundation develop this wonderful outdoor space which will provide many opportunities for young people with complex needs to enjoy outdoor activities for many years to come.”

The Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.

Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.