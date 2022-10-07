Free one-day arts festival comes to Stanmer Park

A free one-day arts festival is coming to One Garden in Stanmer Park to celebrate music, theatre and dance during the October half-term break.

Stalls, entertainment and workshops will be available throughout the day at Wildfest 2022 on Saturday 29 October.

The event is due to host performances from the Stanmer Band, folk duo Tight Squeeze, jazz vocalist Imogen Ryall, Steel Tribe and Audio Active among others.

Free arts workshops include creating a soundscape, dancing jazz and tap, reading Shakespeare, working with Surfers Against Sewage and learning Indian classical music.

The event organiser Mary Chater said: “Theatre, music and dance is enhanced by performing in the open air. It gives it an extra dimension that is even more inspirational and exciting.

“We’re celebrating all being together and the fact that living here, our lives are enhanced by the beauty of the environment and the South Downs.

“I think it’s really important that the arts are for everybody. The arts trigger something creative in our imaginations and our hearts.

“Disabled people, people of different nationalities, older people are all just as moved by music and wanting to dance.

“Art is for everybody. It’s not just for the rich that can afford to pay for it. Everything is more expensive with the cost of living crisis but this is a free day of entertainment.

“We’d like to do it every year in the beautiful 18th century garden in Stanmer House.”

The day kicks off at 10am with a concert by the Hangleton Band.

Performers from Parable Dance, a disability inclusive dance group based in Brighton, plan to perform a specially choreographed routine on the day.

Natasha Britton, co-founder of Parable Dance, said: “We were thrilled to be recipients of a Generate Artist Support Award from Royal and Derngate Theatre, Northampton.

“The funds have enabled us to create a performance duet, choreographed and performed by two of our team members – one with a learning disability and one who is non-disabled.

“We are excited that the duet, which will be about female empowerment, will be premiered at Wildfest and we’re hugely grateful to Shakespeare in Italy for the opportunity. Catch us on stage at 11am!”

The event organisers, theatre charity Shakespeare in Italy, have received grants from the Arts Council and Brighton and Hove City Council, plus support from One Garden and the Trust for Developing Communities to ensure that all workshops and entertainment are provided free of charge.

They plan to have stalls with artisan foods, handcrafted items and local produce, along with an area for children’s entertainment and BBQ food on sale.

To make the day as accessible as possible, a shuttle bus is being organised to run from the Stanmer Park entrance to Stanmer House for those with mobility issues, running from 10am to 1pm, bookable on 07493 757302.