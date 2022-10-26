With video – Jealous Brighton man jailed for brutal pre-planned attack

A jealous ex-partner has been jailed for driving a car at a man in Portslade and attacking him with a baseball bat.

Zaki Idris, 29, of Manor Way in Brighton, was found to have followed his victim for months after seeing his car parked outside his ex’s home.

On the night of the attack, Idris waited in a black Citreon C4 for his victim – 35-year-old Daniel Dark – to leave the Underground Gym, in Camden Street, Portslade.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 26 October): “As his victim passed, Idris drove his vehicle directly towards him, throwing him across the bonnet and windscreen, before getting out and attacking him with a baseball bat.

“Witnesses reported him striking his victim multiple times, while threatening to kill him.

“As his victim managed to escape back inside the gym Idris was chased by members of the public, before police officers pursued him through gardens near by and on to the roof of a house, where a stand-off ensued.

“After another foot chase across rooftops and through a neighbouring garden, Idris was eventually caught and taken into custody.

“A search of his vehicle discovered a claw hammer and a knife.

“Detectives investigating the attack sought to find a link between Idris and his victim and found that he had attempted to break into his ex-partner’s house in May 2021 after seeing the victim’s car parked outside.

“He was removed from the scene without ever seeing the victim in person but pictures of his car and registration number were later found on his mobile phone.

“After the attack on Wednesday 26 January, it was discovered Idris had been captured by police cameras near the victim’s car a number of times during December 2021 and January 2022.

“The final time was in the hour before the attack.

“He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and detained under the mental health act.”

At Hove Crown Court on Thursday 23 June, Idris pleaded guilty to all charges but denied that the attack was pre-meditated, claiming it was by chance that he encountered his victim that day.

Yesterday (Tuesday 25 October), at the same court, it was ruled Idris had planned his attack, having lain in wait for his victim to appear.

Judge Mark Van Der Zwart jailed him for four years and two months and imposed a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Josh Bellamy said: “This was a violent, pre-meditated attack on a man who was, to all intents and purposes, a stranger to Zaki Idris.

“It is truly miraculous that the victim was not left severely injured or worse. Idris then led officers on a chase through gardens and on to rooftops, putting the safety of those officers and members of the public at risk.

“Thanks to the work of neighbourhood policing officers who were first on the scene, what could have been seen as an accidental collision was exposed as an attempt to severely injure an innocent man.

“As a result of the ensuing, complex investigation, a dangerous individual has been brought to justice.”