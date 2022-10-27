Conservatives pick candidate for Hove by-election

The Conservatives have picked their candidate for the Wish ward by-election in Hove following the death of Councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn.

Retired solicitor Peter Revell, 59, from Hove, will contest the by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Mr Revell was a county councillor in Essex in the 1990s and currently serves as secretary of the Hove Beach Hut Association.

He hopes to succeed Councillor Peltzer Dunn who was first elected in 1971 and served two terms as the Conservative leader of Hove Borough Council in the 1980s.

He was elected mayor of Brighton and Hove in 2008 – and fondly remembered at a memorial service on Monday (24 October) at St Andrew’s Church, Hove, where he was married in 1966.

The Brighton and Hove Conservative Association said that Mr Revell “has been involved with local groups, campaigns and politics for the past eight years”.

Mr Revell, who attended Councillor Peltzer Dunn’s memorial service, said: “I hope that I continue Garry’s good works and can help to preserve his legacy.

“I am passionate about many issues including protecting the seafront, stopping overdevelopment, particularly if it is unsightly or buildings out of keeping with the local area.

“It is also important to get the basics right such as seafront facilities and keeping our pathways clear.”

He said: “I’m concerned about the plans for a huge block of flats in Kingsway – the Hove Gateway project. It is out of character and I will be opposing it on behalf of neighbours.”

One local campaigner said that it would be better suited to East Croydon than West Hove.

Mr Revell added: “I’m also concerned about the lack of public toilets. I’m pleased we’ve got the money for the Kingsway to the Sea project but it’s also important to get the basics right such as toilets and other facilities.”

Wish ward councillor Robert Nemeth said: “I’ve already worked with Peter on many issues. I have huge respect for his hard work, his dedication to the seafront and his involvement in the local community.”

The by-election is due take place on Thursday 8 December.