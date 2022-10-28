Slippery Rottingdean High Street is a ‘death trap’ in the rain, residents say

Rottingdean is a “death trap” in the rain because its historical brick pavements become as slippery as an ice rink, residents say.

Resident Greg Douglas this week shared a video of himself walking in the road to avoid falling after rain made the High Street’s brick pavement too slippery.

Posting it in Facebook group Rottingdean Chat, he has called for the council to take action to prevent injuries and improve pedestrian safety.

Mr Douglas said: “The Rottingdean Parish Council are in the Facebook group Rottingdean Chat.

“They reply to the most inane posts, but the slippery pavements have been brought up many times and they’ve ignored it.

“All they care about doing is their poxy plant pots and stupid fences rather than things that actually matter.”

Jane Familton-Schultz replied: “You’d think in this day and age there would be something to make them non-slip. I currently have crutches and wouldn’t dare to walk along there.”

However, Rottingdean Parish Council’s clerk told Brighton and Hove News they have asked the council to deal with the issue using money from the nearby St Aubyn’s development.

Chris Hayes said: “A recent complaint about the slippery pavement in the High Street was reported to the Highways Departments and Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The parish council is concerned with the condition of certain areas of the pavement in the High Street and beyond.

“To this end we have already requested that community funds generated from the ongoing St Aubyn’s development be in-part used to address this issue.

“Additionally, the parish council has set aside a sum of money to go towards the replacement of the heritage brick paving in the areas in question, with similar bricks that have an anti-slip surface.”

The cobbled brick pavements have long presented an issue for those with disabilities, with the widening of pavements as well as improving the grip of the surface having been suggested.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been contacted for comment.