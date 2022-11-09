The Rezillos to go ‘Top Of The Pops’ in Lewes

Scottish punk/new wave band The Rezillos have just announced a welcome return to Sussex. They will be playing live at The Con Club in Lewes on Saturday 13th May 2023, where they will no doubt be celebrating the 45th birthday of their iconic ‘Can’t Stand The Rezillos’ album.

The Rezillos were formed in Edinburgh, in March 1976 by Alan Forbes (later Eugene Reynolds) with him taking responsibility for drums and vocals, Dave Smythe (later Dr. D.K. Smythe) playing the bass, Jo Callis (later Luke Warm and The Human League) on lead guitar and vocals, and Mark Harris (later ‘Hi-Fi’ Harris) on rhythm guitar and vocals.

The outfit were active until their original split in December 1978. One must not forget The Revillos, who were a follow-up band established in 1979 by Eugene Reynolds and Fay Fife. They have been on and off the case since 2001 and now tour regularly with the current line up of originals, Eugene Reynolds, Fay Fife and Angel Paterson with Chris Agnew on bass and Jim Brady on guitar.

The Rezillos off-kilter three minute sparkling pop gems and a unique visual style was steeped in a culture of bad boys, bad girls, bad movies and great rock and roll. Their independent debut single, ‘I Can’t Stand My Baby’ shot them to underground fame initially via airings on John Peel’s radio show.

Their follow up classic singles ‘My Baby Does Good Sculptures’, ‘Top Of The Pops’ and ‘Destination Venus’ signalled critically acclaimed milestones for the band. The Rezillos recorded their landmark album ‘Can’t Stand the Rezillos’ in New York’s fabled Power Station studio, immersed themselves in the local music scene and dropped in during downtime to play a gig at CBGB’s, the hub of Punk Rock music. The album reached the top 10 in the UK album chart and is lauded as punk classic.

The Rezillos Lewes concert is expected to sell out, so I would grab your tickets now from HERE.

The Lewes Con Club can be located at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS and is a mainly volunteer-run, not-for-profit social club and independent music venue, open every day to its members and non-members.

The Rezillos concert is being put on by Black Rabbit Productions.

www.rezillos.rock