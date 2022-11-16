CCTV released in bid to catch persistent parcel thieves



Police are seeking to identify these two men in connection with the thefts of numerous parcels from a block of flats in Brighton over a period of six months.

Multiple reports have been received by police since April, 2022, of parcels going missing from a communal area of the Brighton Belle flats in Stroudley Road.

Officers would like to speak to the two individuals in this footage as part of their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any information which could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1277 of 10/10.