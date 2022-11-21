Man dies in street in Portslade

The death of a man found in the street in Portslade yesterday morning is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Although paramedics tried to revive him, the unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police put up a cordon after being called at 8.25am, closing Camden Street between Small Batch Coffee Roasters and the gym where the road meets North Street.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Sussex Police said: “Police and ambulance were called to a report of an unresponsive man in Camden Street, Brighton, at about 8.25am on Sunday, 20 November.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the coroner has been informed.

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances.”