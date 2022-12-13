Brighton MP rails against voter ID in late-night Commons debate

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown accused the government of using “voter ID” to try to cling to power at the next general election.

In a late-night debate in the House of Commons last night (Monday 12 December) Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that the government was trying to exclude voters in marginal seats.

He said: “Six per cent of people according to the Government’s own data say that they’ll be less likely to vote according to this.

“Now what is 6 per cent in each constituency? About 3,000 voters – 3,000 voters in every constituency.

“Now there are about 40 constituencies in this country that have a majority less than 4,000.

“Forty Conservative constituencies that might hold on a bit longer and mean that they cling on to power despite the popular will.”

Voter ID was authorised by the Elections Act 2022, which would require photo identification for in-person voting in Great Britain for the first time. The Act received royal assent in April.

But the government only put forward the necessary secondary legislation to work out the details of the reforms this week.

MPs voted 298 to 199 – a majority of 99 – in favour of approving the regulations last night.

And the debate was not without acrimony, with the Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner describing the plans as “backwards, unworkable and anti-democratic”.

According to the division list, Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis, who has in the past spoken against the government’s plans for voter ID, voted against the regulations.

It comes after the Electoral Commission, Britain’s election watchdog, warned of possible problems when the voter ID system is introduced at next May’s local elections because of Government delays in putting forward the statutory instrument (SI).

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration at the Electoral Commission, told the Financial Times that the organisation was committed to supporting the implementation of voter ID.

But she added: “The timetable before next May’s elections remains tight. The requirement must be delivered in a way which is accessible, secure and workable.”