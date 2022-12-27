Plans go in for 566 student rooms in Brighton

A developer has submitted plans to build 566 student rooms behind an old manor house in Brighton in four blocks – one of them 15 storeys high.

The £150 million scheme at Moulsecoomb Place involves knocking down existing 1990s student blocks which have room for 163 people at Brighton University.

The developer, Cathedral (Moulsecoomb) Advisory LLP, also plans to build an extension linking the grade II listed manor house and tithe barn.

Cathedral, part of U+I PLC, said that the grounds of the five-acre site would become a public park, towards the top end of Lewes Road.

The four proposed student housing blocks would range from 4 to 15 storeys high, the company said, with plans that include a student gym and wellbeing studio.

Cathedral also pledged to keep the Moulsecoomb Social Club and said that as well as a community space, the scheme would include a pub, restaurant, events space and 10 guest bedrooms.

Parts of the flint walls would be demolished and a ground source heat pump would be installed, according to the planning application submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Cathedral chief executive Richard Upton said: “After two years of careful design and consultation, I would like to thank the community groups, ward councillors and hundreds of people who participated in our consultations and meetings.

“Feedback from local businesses, community groups and residents was crucial to help us establish what would work on this complex site which has been underused for many years.

“We have heard a lot of local support for our proposals which will open up the listed gardens and buildings for everyone to enjoy.”

Cathedral said that the student blocks would be managed 24 hours a day, with dedicated community space at ground-floor level, accessed from Queensdown School Road.

The company said: “Brighton has a shortfall of over 4,000 student bedrooms which is taking too many affordable homes away from families.

“These proposals will go some way to addressing that shortfall, putting student bedrooms in the heart of a university campus rather than taking land in residential and commercial areas. In turn this will lead to a release of affordable family homes in the city.”

The developer also intends to manage the “pub hub club” itself and said that the scheme would generate long-term work as well as more than 60 constructions jobs during the building and restoration phase.

Cathedral said: “Additional employment and training opportunities will include security, janitorial and housekeeping roles within the student accommodation.”

Mr Upton added: “We intend to deliver an exceptional, sustainable, lively and more accessible place which brings great benefit to the local community of Moulsecoomb and the wider city.”

To see the plans and comment on them, go to the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03892.