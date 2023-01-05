Independents gear up to get our city back on track

In May, people from across Brighton and Hove will again be voting for the 54 councillors who run our city.

For the past 12 years, our city has been mismanaged by the Greens and Labour with ineffective, unconstructive Conservative opposition.

We all know how the system works: these people put the needs of their political parties first – and those of our city and its residents second.

They have failed so many people in so many different ways, with so many bad decisions guided by party ideology. So many avoidable and self-made disasters. So much hypocrisy and incompetence.

It’s clear that the city that we love is in trouble. Things have got to change.

And they can. Because this year, residents will be able to make a different voting choice – Brighton and Hove Independents.

Approved and regulated by the Electoral Commission, Brighton and Hove Independents is a group of local people who are passionate about our city – and offering a genuine alternative to the traditional political parties.

Our goal is to improve the running of Brighton and Hove through the election of non-political candidates with the life and work experiences needed to manage our city of nearly 300,000 people.

We are people who have lived and worked in Brighton and Hove for decades. In our careers, we have successful track records of getting things done – and we want to use this experience and know-how to make the right decisions for Brighton and Hove.

We are open-minded, honest, impartial, experienced, transparent, practical, pragmatic and solution-oriented. We are not aligned with dogmatic, ideologically driven national political parties.

We all know that times are tough and there have been significant cuts in funding from central government – which makes it even more important that our city is run wisely and prudently. That means no more vanity projects, incompetence and mismanagement.

Our manifesto is clear

We will put the needs and wishes of the people of Brighton and Hove first.

We will be prudent with your money, making decisions based on evidence and analysis, with clear KPIs and measures of success.

When you come to us with a problem, we will listen – and act.

No more fobbing off. No more excuses. No more vanity projects based on whims.

Candidates for May 2023 are being lined up across our city. If you are interested in standing, or volunteering behind the scenes, then please contact bridget@bridgetbythesea.com.

The nationwide political parties are backed by trade unions, lobby groups and businesses. Brighton and Hove Independents will be funded by residents who want to see change.

To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bhindies.

And please visit our website to share your thoughts on how our city can be improved – and sign up for our newsletter.

And, if you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote then please visit https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/voting-and-elections/register-vote.

Brighton and Hove Independents. Led By Locals. Putting People Before Politics. The Change Our City Needs.

Bridget Fishleigh is the only councillor who was elected as an independent to Brighton and Hove City Council and was shortlisted in the national 2021 UK Councillor of the Year awards.