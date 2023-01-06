Council nursery facing closure needs £500k repairs

A council-run nursery threatened with closure is based in a building that needs repairs costing more than £500,000, according to a new report.

The report was ordered after councillors received a petition signed by almost 1,500 people and a deputation of parents at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting before Christmas.

The parents and petitioners asked the council to reconsider closing the Bright Start Nursery as a cost-saving measure in the 2023-24 budget next month.

The nursery is based in the Old Slipper Baths, a 19th-century building in Barrack Yard, off North Road, Brighton.

The report – to the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee – said that the nursery received a £104,000 subsidy from the council.

It was given an extra £68,000 of “pressure funding” this year to prevent a budget shortfall as running costs soared.

But, the report said: “A condition survey on the Slipper Bath building, carried out in 2019, highlighted specific defects and estimated the building required circa £500,000 investment going forward.

“The main purpose of the survey was to establish the condition of the internal and external fabric together with the mechanical and electrical services in order to maintain the building in a good wind and watertight condition over a 15-year forecast.

“The survey highlighted several areas of work which included brick and stonework, the building’s heating system, light fittings and roofing.

“However, the building has deteriorated since the report was carried out and construction industry costs have spiralled by an estimated 46 per cent which means building costs have significantly increased since the 2019 estimate.

“Given the current financial constraints, identifying funding to repair and improve the building plus the ongoing running costs is not feasible nor cost-effective.

“The nursery is part of the Old Slipper building and (it) is not well suited for nursery provision due to its long narrow layout and lack of free access to a limited outside space.”

A fire risk assessment carried out last August found that internal doors needed upgrading, along with door closers linked to the fire alarm system and repairs to an external fire escape.

“Blown” plasterwork was found in the three rooms used by the youngest children which, the report said, may be linked to damp.

If the nursery closed, it would not be until after the summer term to minimise disrupting the children.

The nursery currently has 47 children on its roll. More than half of them are due to start school in September while 12 per cent are under two.

The report said that they would be helped to find places in an area with 34 other nurseries that accept younger children.

Bright Start was recently rated “good” with outstanding features by Ofsted, the official education watchdog.

Suda Perera, who presented the petition last month, is due to ask the Children, Young People and Skills Committee how the council plans to find places for children affected by the closure “given the crisis of recruitment in early years”.

She also wants to know the cost of any mitigation measures that might cancel out savings from closing Bright Start.

The committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Monday (9 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.