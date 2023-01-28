The Bootleg Beatles announce a return to the Brighton Centre

Regarded the world over as being the Gold standard of Tribute, The Bootleg Beatles, have announced a return to the Brighton Centre this Christmas for another nostalgic whirlwind trip through the sixties. The date for your diary is Sunday 17th December 2023.

With fastidious attention to detail, the band manage to spectacularly recreate the sound and look of the Fab Four through each iconic phase of their illustrious career, with what can only be described as uncanny authenticity.

Their rave reviews say it all:

“This has been an utterly spectacular show, historically and musically accurate, and hugely enjoyable” – Brighton & Hove News (20.12.22)

“Entirely Convincing” – The Times

“Less a Tribute more a reincarnation” – The Daily Telegraph

“Glorious” – The Liverpool Echo

With a little help from their ever-popular orchestral ensemble, this magical multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fanatics of all ages.

The show runs for approximately 2 hours 30 mins with an interval and is packed with timeless classics that people of any age will thoroughly enjoy.

If you want to check out their vibe, then a good place to start is the band’s 2020 promo film, which you can enjoy HERE.

Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual concert ticket supplier.

www.bootlegbeatles.com