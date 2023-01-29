An evening of timeless Joy Division classics

TRANSMISSION THE SOUND OF JOY DIVISION + MULES – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 28.1.23

Having last seen Transmission The Sound Of Joy Division back in 2010, I sort of knew what to expect, even if many things can change in the intervening 13 years! Tonight’s gig was organised by Black Rabbit Productions and it certainly does not disappoint.

Taking a look around tonight’s audience it was lovely to see music from the 70’s bringing in all age ranges – teens just introducing themselves to live music, and those of a more advanced year, reminiscing on their own youth, equally and shoulder to shoulder.

First up, came Brighton based the Mules. Melodically along similar lines to the act following, The Mules boast an anarcho-punk vocalist, portraying modern life, living on one’s own, what you can’t learn from books, all vocalised akin to punk greats The Subhumans, and the sadly now ceased Hastings’ favourites Matilda’s Scoundrels (well at least I think so).

As has been said elsewhere “The perfect dose of social rebellion for this moment in time”. Boasting a Fender Jaguar guitar, the guitarist blended screaming lead work in with heavy driven power chords – even overdriven, the melodies were distinct and in places haunting.

Bass lines that kept the ‘groove’ (does punk have a ‘groove’?) running on the archetypical Fender Precision, whilst using Transmission’s kit, the drummer beat out the angst of this evening’s anger.

Their debut single ‘Clapping For Carers’ out now via HalfMeltedBrain Records, has everyone harking back those couple of years to the doorsteps clapping for the NHS – for what good it did given the current strikes…

The Mules setlist:

‘Diogenes’

‘Bile’

‘Ergo’

‘LB+H’

‘Talk’

‘Guillotine’

‘Clapping For Carers’

‘Chess Pieces’

‘Books’

‘Motor Oil’

linktr.ee/mulesband

Transmission The Sound Of Joy Division

There can’t be many among either the present audience or those out there reading this that does not recognise the Joy Division backdrop – the radio emissions of a pulsar. And maybe only slightly fewer who do not recognise at least one of JD’s ground breaking tracks. And remembering that 1979 was a long time ago now, that is something remarkable.

With no introductions given, this ‘tribute’ band, which should really be written TRIBUTE, break into one of those very tracks – ‘Shadowplay’. Remembering an early appearance on ‘Granada Reports’, Granada TV, it was easy to be transported back to a time when everything was new – basslines and melodies picked out on unusual guitars.

Transmission have emulated this with the same instruments – in this case the highly desirable Rickenbacker bass and Shergold Masquerader which was left handed but strung upside down!!! I know right!

Paul, Lynn, Rob and Chris know their stuff, or more importantly, Joy Division’s stuff. Paul on vocals didn’t break stride with the emotional and heart rending vocals of Ian Curtis – the audience was held in thrall.

The highly individual basslines were performed by Rob on the previously mentioned Rickenbacker; close your eyes and you can hear Peter Hook in the room with you. Visit YouTube and type in any of the following setlist and you will know what I mean.

Chris on drums has that feel to his beat that evokes a drummer who knows what he is doing. Stephen Morris (Joy Division) had a sound all of his own, until you listen to Chris and you know he’s on the ball.

Lynn on keyboards added that something that Joy Division did with individuality back in the day, bringing the post-punk right up to speed with the ever changing musical genres.

Ian Curtis was sadly taken from us all too early, but with Transmission echoing those days, we will never forget a musical genius and the exceptional musicians he surrounded himself with.

Transmission The Sound Of Joy Division setlist:

‘Shadowplay’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘Isolation’ (originally found on the 1980 ‘Closer’ album)

‘These Days’ (originally found on ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ single)

‘Decades’ (originally found on the 1980 ‘Closer’ album)

‘New Dawn Fades’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘Insight’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘24 Hours’ (originally found on the 1980 ‘Closer’ album)

‘Day Of The Lords’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘Dead Souls’ (originally found on 1980 ‘Licht Und Blindheit’ single)

‘Heart And Soul’ (originally found on the 1980 ‘Closer’ album)

‘She’s Lost Control’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘Disorder’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

‘Atmosphere’ (originally found on 1980 ‘Licht Und Blindheit’ single)

‘Ceremony’ (originally found on 1981 ‘Still’ album)

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (originally found on ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ single)

‘Digital’ (originally found on 1981 ‘Still’ album)

‘Transmission’ (originally found on 1979 ‘Transmission’ single)

(encore)

‘Warsaw’ (originally found on the 1978 ‘An Ideal for Living’ EP)

‘No Love Lost’ (originally found on the 1978 ‘An Ideal for Living’ EP)

‘Interzone’ (originally found on the 1979 ‘Unknown Pleasures’ album)

