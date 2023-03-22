BREAKING NEWS

Peter And The Test Tube Babies' Del Strangefish announces 'Jinxed' book launch show

Posted On 22 Mar 2023
Del Strangefish author of  ‘Jinxed: How Not To Rock’N’Roll’

Punk legends Peter And The Test Tube Babies co-founder member, Del Strangfish, recently told me in a discussion… “I was originally meant to do a book tour at the beginning of the year to promote the first edition of ‘Jinxed’, but it sold out within the first month of its release in November. Obviously, I had to cancel the proposed book launch shows because I had no books to sell. There’s no point in doing a book tour with no books….Haha”.

However, it’s now all good news as the second edition of ‘Jinxed: How Not To Rock’N’Roll’ is on sale from Time & Matter publishers and can be ordered directly HERE or those wishing to purchase it directly from the author, Del Strangefish, will now have the opportunity to do so, as they will be able to snap up a copy at the rescheduled Brighton hometown event which will be taking place at The Prince Albert in Trafalgar Street under Brighton Station on the afternoon of Sunday 16th April.

The Prince Albert will host the afternoon event (pic Nick Linazasoro)

It’s being billed as a fun-filled event and Del has stated that “ I’ve got a few surprises up my sleeve. I’m going to be singing some of my songs that never saw the light of day with the Test Tubes along with some classics. Jimmy Skurvi, my ex radio co-host and partner in crime will be compèring. There will be a Q&A session and a few surprise games, plus I’ll be signing books and you’ll be able to buy them at a special discounted rate of 25% off. Hope to see you there”.

Del Strangefish live in action with Peter And The Test Tube Babies (pic Cris Watkins)

Well there you go! What’s not to like!

Tickets for this event, which runs from 2pm until 4:30pm on Sunday 16th April can be purchased HERE or HERE.

Kirk Brandon with Spear Of Destiny will be playing The Prince Albert after Del’s book launch event (pic Cris Watkins)

Also, if you are a Spear Of Destiny fan, then they will be playing live at The Prince Albert after ‘Del Strangefish’s Belated Book Launch’ afternoon bash, so why don’t you make a day of it and get along early! See ticket links above for the ‘Del Strangefish’s Belated Book Launch’ and information regarding the Spear Of Destiny concert can be located HERE.

Afternoon event flyer

 

