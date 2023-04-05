Outdoor dining area for council-owned theatre gains planning permission

A new outdoor dining area at a historic Brighton venue was granted planning permission by councillors this afternoon (Wednesday 5 April).

The café bar is planned for the Dome Studio Theatre – formerly the Pavilion Theatre – in New Road, Brighton, with seating for 118 customers outside.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee approved the application without debate at Hove Town Hall today.

The meeting papers included a late comment from a member of the public who was concerned that the proposals would affect the disabled parking and textured paving areas.

However, planning officials said that the plans would not affect disabled parking – and the planters and tables would not cover the textured paving.

The new eatery comes at the end of five years of work on the neighbouring grade I listed Corn Exchange and the grade II listed Studio Theatre.

A series of problems hampered progress on the project including a key contractor going bust, the coronavirus pandemic and the unearthing of a burial ground at the site.

A Brighton company, Lucky Bean, which operates Redroaster, in St James’s Street, has the contract to run the new café bar.

The outdoor area will have two “butterfly” awnings, guillotine windows, “wrap-around” planters and glazed screens to the west and south of the theatre.

When Lucky Bean applied for a drinks licence for the venue in December, director Michael Palmer, 51, said that it would not include a traditional bar.

Customers would be required to sit at a table and order food and drink from waiting staff, he said.

The company was investing in a large kitchen and a “design-led” environment, he said, where the inside and outside areas would feel like a restaurant.

The venue’s alcohol licence allows for sales until midnight.

The Dome Studio Theatre dates from 1935 when it was built as a supper room for the Corn Exchange.