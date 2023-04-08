An epidemic of missed rubbish collections

Since Cityclean was probed for fraud and bullying back in 2020, one could argue that the council’s rubbish, recycling and street cleaning operation has had a good run.

Last year, Cityclean staff went on strike and won increased pay from the present council administration and a deal limiting rubbish round changes by management.

Now, and for the past few months, and also less than a year on from the winning deal that ended unilateral round changes, rubbish collections are being missed across Hove.

Where individual residents and streets have been complaining about missed collections, this piece is written to assure them that they are not alone.

Missed collections are not a one off. There is a pandemic of missed collections, a sign of a serious breakdown at Cityclean that neither the Greens nor Labour want to talk about before the local elections.

In Withdean, residents have complained that the recycling bins have been repositioned to below the Withdean Stadium site, in Tongdean Lane.

Not only have residents complained about how unsightly and smelly these bins are, it also seems from emails in my inbox that these are not being emptied frequently enough, with residents asking for them to be moved elsewhere.

In Tongdean, I know about the ongoing issues with more than the occasional vehicle breakdown, noting in emails that they wouldn’t contact a councillor or a director of service for just one missed collection. They’ve had a few.

In The Paddock, off The Droveway, residents have had the same problem for months – refuse collectors deciding not to collect from their road while the recycling team were collecting on their rounds.

Residents have been writing to us and to Cityclean and to officers for months and are now left wondering whether a driver or a crew manager are deciding not to collect our rubbish – a service they pay for.

Residents have also cited health and safety hazards on account of missed collections.

In Hove Park, Councillor Vanessa Brown has recently written to senior officers asking who was in -charge of park bins saying the “situation in Hove Park is beyond a joke now”.

It was two years ago at budget council that Councillor Brown and I secured funding for new rubbish and recycling bins for Hove Park and yet we still have nothing but excuses after excuses.

A resident from Marmion Road recently wrote to me noting how, in recent weeks, bins were emptied once every three weeks on a regular basis instead of the weekly Cityclean contracted collections.

Residents at Marlborough Court have also written in complaining of neglect from the council as rubbish was not being collected on account of objects falling from the balconies.

Scaffolding has been in place since 2018, in line with health and safety requirements, to ensure no harm is caused to residents or bin collectors – but collections appear to have been stopped unilaterally on safety grounds.

At Woodland Court, residents have been complaining for weeks that Cityclean has not been turning up to empty the bins and are now citing an alleged rat infestation as a reason for not collecting.

Residents have said that the claims about rats are untrue but if they were, they could probably be blamed on missed collections.

As a taxpaying resident in Hove, you just can’t win against the plethora of excuses in the midst of this epidemic of missed collections.

It’s also quite clear from looking at posts on social media that the cases of the residents cited here are but a drop in the ocean.

Can someone at the council therefore answer these questions: What is going on at Cityclean? And is the 2022 win for ending rubbish round changes by management coming home to roost?

Samer Bagaeen is a Conservative councillor for Hove Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council.