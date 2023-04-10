Maths experts come up with formula for reaching orgasm

Scientists claim to have worked out a mathematical formula that demonstrates the best way men can achieve orgasm.

Mathematicians from Sussex University looked at decades of data to create a model that sets out the ideal combination of physical arousal and mental stimulation for reaching sexual climax.

Too much mental stimulation too early in the process can result in not having an orgasm, the scientists said.

They added that one of the key messages that could help men to cross the finish line was not to “overthink it”.

The researchers said that their work, published in a special issue of the journal Chaos, could be used in the future to help improve treatments for sexual problems such as the inability to get and maintain an erection and low sexual desire.

The most recent figures suggested that erectile problems affected one in five British men which is equivalent to 4.3 million men.

Sussex University said: “Taking inspiration from the use of maths to analyse and improve sports performance, the Sussex researchers have combined decades of data on physiological and psychological arousal to model the optimum conditions to achieve orgasm.

“The researchers did this by tracking and analysing data from the four stages of the male cycle – excitation, plateau, orgasm and resolution. They found that participants who had too much psychological stimulation too early in the cycle were less likely to achieve climax.

“As a result, the researchers have created two mathematical equations to represent their findings – one which covers the physiological aspects of reaching climax and the other which covers the psychological ones.”

Yuliya Kyrychko, a reader in mathematics at the university’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, who co-led the research, said: “Our findings shed light on a socially taboo subject which we believe could have useful applications for the clinical treatment of sexual dysfunction as well as for providing the general public with a tested formula for improving their sex life.”

Dr Kyrychko said: “With what we have learned from this study, we intend to mathematically model the female sexual response which is physiologically – and mathematically – more complex than the male response.”

The scientists looked at two different aspects of arousal – mental and physical – and analysed data from previous studies.

Based on the data, the researchers developed two mathematical equations that represent their findings.

Konstantin Blyuss, a reader in mathematics at the university’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and co-lead author, said: “Drawing on established data, as well as our own previously published work on modelling biological phenomena such as epidemiology and immunity, we have developed the first successful mathematical model of sexual performance.”

Dr Blyuss said: “Our results cover the physiological and psychological aspects required to reach climax. They reinforce, and mathematically prove, existing studies into the psychology of sex.

“A key finding is that too much psychological arousal early in the process can inhibit the chance of reaching climax.

“Simply put, our findings can be summarised as ‘don’t overthink it’.”