Sussex get the better of Yorkshire on day two at Hove

Sussex had the better of a very competitive second day of this LV= Insurance County Championship match. They took their first innings total to 361 thanks to a spirited last-wicket stand and then reduced Yorkshire to 216 for seven.

On a good pitch, the Sussex bowlers were at Yorkshire from the start of their innings. The opening burst from Ollie Robinson was vigorous in the first of what is expected to be four championship appearances before the Ashes series starts.

He was unlucky not to dismiss Finlay Bean in his first over. Having positioned Ali Orr at leg-slip he then induced Bean to play the ball there, only for the fielder to put down the straightforward chance.

In Robinson’s next over, Orr dropped Bean again although this time it was only a half-chance.

Bean and Adam Lyth figured in an otherwise composed half-century stand but then, immediately before tea, Lyth was lbw to Nathan McAndrew for 24 off 48 balls. Lyth was shouldering arms and the ball appeared to be on the way to clipping the top of his off-stump.

Yorkshire lost their second wicket just after tea when Saud Shakeel was surprised by one that straightened from Henry Crocombe and flicked his off bail as he took his bat away.

Bean and Dawid Malan were impressive in another half-century stand before Sussex captain Chet Pujara, perhaps encouraged by the presence of two left-handers, turned to his off-spinner, Jack Carson, who enjoyed almost immediate success.

He had Bean, who was coming forward to attack, caught behind for 49. And four overs later Carson struck again when Malan chopped on to his stumps.

Robinson then bowled George Hill through the gate and Yorkshire were 158 for five. Dom Bess pulled Crocombe to Carson to deep midwicket and finally Carson bowled Shai Hope with one that kept low.

Play did not start until 12.10pm because of light morning rain but when it did the Yorkshire bowlers appeared anxious to make up for lost time.

Sussex started the second day at the 1st Central County Ground on 275 for five, with Oli Carter 60 not out and Fynn Hudson-Prentice unbeaten on 32, having already added 57 for the seventh wicket.

Spinner Shakeel bowled a solitary over before making way for the new ball which nipped around under sullen skies in the skilled hands of Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad.

Carter edged Fisher between the keeper and first slip for four but Hudson-Prentice, driving, was less lucky, edging Coad’s first delivery to Yorkshire captain Lyth at second slip.

Australian all-rounder McAndrew decided to go on the attack, driving Fisher for two boundaries in three deliveries. But after bludgeoning five fours in a 15-ball 23 he was caught behind by Shai Hope off Fisher.

When Coad struck twice in the next over, having Carter and Robinson caught at third slip and second slip respectively, Sussex had lost three wickets for two balls in the space of six deliveries, and four for 29 overall.

But from 302 for nine, the last pair of Carson and Crocombe set about an unlikely and impressive counter-attack. Sussex ended their first innings with 361 runs on the board.