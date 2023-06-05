Sussex have signed New Zealand international bowler Henry Shipley for the next four County Championship games.

The club said: “Overseas signing Shipley will replace Cheteshwar Pujara for the next round of County Championship games as Pujara represents the India Test side in the World Test Championship final and tour of the West Indies.

“Henry will be available for the games against Worcestershire, Glamorgan, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

“The right-arm seamer plays domestically in New Zealand for Canterbury and has taken 59 first-class wickets in 22 matches at an average of 27.59.

“He has also scored 793 first-class runs at an average of 24.78 and high score of 82.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “Henry is an exciting addition to our squad for the next four County Championship matches.

“We are really looking forward to Henry adding his high level of skill to our bowling attack and helping us to take 20 wickets.

“I’d also like to thank New Zealand Cricket who have been fantastic in their help and support to make this happen.”

Shipley, who has represented New Zealand 13 times in white-ball cricket, said that he was looking forward to playing his part in Sussex’s bid for promotion from Division 2 of the County Championship.

He said: “I am really glad to have signed on with Sussex. The team has been playing really well so far in the Championship and I am looking forward to getting there and contributing for the team.”