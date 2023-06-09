Police in Brighton and Hove have arrested a man wanted for a number of violent offences and seized 1kg of cocaine from a South Downs campsite.

Sussex Police said: “On Sunday 28 May, a suspicious vehicle was stopped by officers in Preston Road.

“The driver – a 28-year-old man from Harlow – was arrested on suspicion of driving without a driving licence, without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.

“His passenger – a 42-year-old man of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of (assault causing) actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, threats with a knife and sexual assault by touching.

“Officers found a bag filled with cash and two pieces of gold so both the driver and passenger were further arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

“The passenger was linked to a campsite on the South Downs, in Hassocks, which was searched by officers.

“Inside, they found 1kg of cocaine, cannabis and items linked to drug supply.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis and cannabis resin).

“Both men have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.”