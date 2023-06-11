The families of a married couple who were found dead at their home have paid tribute to the “funny and loving” pair, according to the PA news agency.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday 9 June.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of the “heartbreak” being experienced by the family.

She said: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent and loving children.”

Also on Facebook, Simon Glenn wrote: “Still does not feel real, just can’t process it. My baby sister Chloe taken away from us way too soon, such a gentle soul.”

And Stephen Glenn wrote: “Taken cruelly from us far too young leaving four beautiful children behind.”

He added: “You were and will always be our baby sister, we will miss you dearly and you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers RIP.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

Sussex Police said that the families had released a photo of the couple.

The force said: “Officers were called to the property shortly after 7pm on Friday 9 June, where the bodies of 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford were discovered.

“Their next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported at this time.

“Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with two counts of murder. He was known to the victims.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming week.