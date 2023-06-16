A city-centre venue faces opposition from neighbours for its plan to create an outside seating area.

Brighton Pride CIC wants to create space for up to 100 people to eat and drink outside its Ironworks Studios headquarters in Cheapside.

The application going before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel on Tuesday 20 June, asks to remove a condition on the licence issued in March 2021 and allow customers to take food and drink to the outside seated area from 11am to 10.30pm daily.

Currently, the condition prevents all customers from taking their drinks outside, even if they are using the smoking area.

Changes to smoking areas are also proposed in the application.

A smoking area for 15 people is proposed for Cheapside, but the interval smoking area for up to 10 people will be at the Blackman Street exit and managed by door staff.

No changes are proposed for alcohol sales which are permitted from 8am to midnight daily, both on and off the premises.

Nine neighbours and West Hill and North Laine Green councillor Ellen McLeay, have opposed the application.

Councillor McLeay shared concerns from people living nearby who have young children and are disturbed by noise from the venue.

In her objection which had elements redacted by the council, she said: “Noise is already an issue for these residents living (near) the Ironworks venue.

“I don’t see how this will be improved upon from an extension to their current licence.”

The headteacher of a nearby school raises concern about noise and swearing impacting three of its pupils who live close to Ironworks.

Their details have been redacted by the council, but the nearest school is St Bartholomews CofE Primary

Their objection said: “They (the children) have already spoken to me about the difficulties they experience as a result of living (near) this entertainment venue currently.

“They have spoken about the times when the noise of people outside or the noise of the music coming from the venue stops them from going to sleep until late at night or wakes them up once they are asleep.

“They have spoken about ‘being able to hear the F-word’ whilst in (their home) with all of the windows shut, which is from people outside the venue but also at times from the people performing on stage.”

The headteacher is concerned that the noise and late hours are a “safeguarding issue” for their pupils.

Cheapside is within Brighton and Hove’s special stress area, which is where there are concerns about the levels of crime, disorder and public nuisance.

In the application, Brighton Pride CIC said: “When planning and putting together the programme of activities and events for the Ironworks Studio, consideration will be given to the type and nature of each arts, culture and performance event.

“Many of the uses will be as a production space studio for a range of LGBTQ+ artists, performers, and filmmakers to create, make and deliver their respective projects.

“The focus of our venue is arts culture, visual and creative arts offer. Our venue is promoted as a safe space for all but also a safe queer space for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ironworks already operates a challenge 25 policy, and the designated premises supervisor is on-site when the bar is open.

When required after a risk assessment, SIA door staff are brought in to support the on-site team managing the event.

Customers at all shows will leave through the non-residential Blackman Street exit, with signs up reminding people to go quietly.

A spokesperson for Ironworks said: “We have recently had a very constructive and helpful meeting with the residents to listen to their concerns and have hopefully overcome any misunderstandings of our plans around the variation of licence.

“We look forward to continued dialog.”

The virtual licensing panel hearing is due to take place before three Brighton and Hove councillors at 10am on Tuesday 20 June. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.