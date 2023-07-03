A man suffered serious head injuries in a daytime attack on Brighton seafront, Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 3 July).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Madeira Drive in Brighton on Sunday 11 June.

“A man in his thirties suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted on the Lower Promenade outside The Gym and Volks Tavern at around 6.50am.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the group of four men pictured here, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 738 of 11/06.”

Detective Constable Georgie Lake said: “This is a serious assault which occurred in broad daylight, when there were many potential witnesses around to see it.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have valuable information to help with our investigation, especially residents in the High Street and Edward Street areas of Kemp Town who may have CCTV or doorbell footage between 6.50am and 7.15am.”