A university official said that not all noisy young people were students as she and a colleague were asked about student housing in Brighton and Hove.

Sue Baxter, director of innovation and business partnerships at Sussex, said that the university investigated complaints of anti-social behaviour by students living off the Falmer campus.

She was responding to a question by Green councillor Sue Shanks at a meeting of the Greater Brighton Economic Board yesterday (Tuesday 18 July).

Dr Baxter said: “I know there has been a lot of concern about students taking family housing and some of the anti-social behaviour sometimes associated with that.

“Quite often, when we look into it, it’s not actually students in those shared houses. It’s just young people – automatically assumed to be in the student bracket.”

She added: “We are trying to get more on top of how we handle this.”

Councillor Shanks, who serves on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that there was a need for “all sorts” of student digs to free up family homes.

She said: “I thought after the pandemic that people might have decided to stay more locally at home. But it seems there is still a demand to go away – and I wondered what the plans are?”

She was told that the university continued to build more student homes on its campus.

Dr Baxter and Debbie Keeling, the university’s deputy pro-vice chancellor, presented a recently published report to the Greater Brighton Economic Board at the AgriFood Centre at Plumpton Agricultural College.

The board is made of political leaders, business bosses and education chiefs.

They were told that an independent report found that Sussex University was worth £495 million to the economy and supported thousands of jobs, with a growing number of students volunteering in the community.

The Oxford Economics report said that the university directly added about £207 million of value to the economy, with £75 million generated through its supply chain and wage spending.

Spending by students and visitors contributed a further £147 million to GDP (gross domestic product).

The university supported more than 7,800 jobs in 2020-21 – at the height of the coronavirus pandemic – and boosted hundreds of businesses, many of them local.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 7,147 individuals graduated, compared with 7,120 in 2018-19.

More than a quarter of the university’s 2018-19 graduates who were in work were employed in Greater Brighton, East Sussex and West Sussex 15 months after graduation.

Of these, 40 per cent were employed in “socially significant” roles, including as teachers, social workers and doctors.