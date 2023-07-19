A group of library users in Mile Oak said that its closure this week would leave a massive gap in community space and facilities in Portslade.

Friends of Mile Oak Library organised a community visit on Saturday, with the library due to close on Friday (21 July).

Last month, Brighton and Hove City Council announced it was closing Mile Oak Library because of low visitor numbers and the high costs of running the service.

Mile Oak parent Vicky Smith, who helped set up the Friends of Mile Oak Library, said that the community library visits were organised after the closure was announced to help educate residents about “what they were about to lose.”

She said: “When we started to talk to other parents and friends, we realised how many people didn’t know the library had reopened after the prolonged closure during covid or who, due to its place in a school, had no idea it was there.

“The library has very poor signage, no outside noticeboard and is hidden inside PACA (Portslade Aldridge Community Academy).

“Lots of other people had stopped going because after reopening they’d often found it closed during opening hours, hadn’t known about the new buzzer system and couldn’t understand why they couldn’t get in – or had seen the lights off and thought it was closed.

“People from the new estate didn’t even know it was there as it wasn’t mentioned along with other local amenities in their welcome packs and if they’d noticed it, they’d assumed the library was part of PACA.

“We started the events as a fun way to encourage people to visit the library again or for the first time and to find out about what they were about to lose.

“We also wanted to make a bit more noise about the closure because it’s been framed as down to disinterest when in fact low footfall is down to its position in PACA which restricts its opening hours to late afternoons and Saturday morning and prevents LibrariesExtra access, to poor advertising and signage, hardly any events and a confusing and unwelcoming entrance.

“We have no other free community space or activities left in Mile Oak.

“Our children’s centre no longer holds events for young families and there are no spaces for carers groups, elderly people or anyone else to meet. We don’t even have a café.

“We’ve been told we can use Portslade or Hangleton libraries but that turns a free activity into one that costs money – plus you can’t get a bus direct to Portslade library and it’s a two-hour round trip to Hangleton, not great with young children or if you’re elderly.

“We need an alternative library space with hours that meet our community’s needs, where we can have toddler story sessions and book groups in the morning, maybe even a café.”

After a public consultation in June, the council said that budget pressures meant the library had to close. It said that it was costing an average of £19 a visit compared with an average of 78p in other Brighton and Hove libraries.

The group is collating information about the barriers to visiting the library and what is wanted for Mile Oak in the future from residents and library users.