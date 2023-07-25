The Royal Mail has submitted changes to its planning application for a new delivery office at Patcham Court Farm in Brighton.

The plans have been met with considerable opposition from people living near the largely disused site in Patcham.

If the Royal Mail builds the proposed delivery centre at the site, it would be expected to close its premises in North Road, Brighton, and Denmark Villas, Hove.

The North Road and Denmark Villas sites could then be used for building new homes, possibly by Brighton and Hove City Council.

This afternoon (Tuesday 25 July), the council said: “This followed feedback by planners to the scheme submitted in July 2022, informed by comments from local residents, council officers, councillors and other statutory bodies.

“The proposal still seeks to build a storage and distribution facility with associated access, parking and landscaping.

“The plans include two substations and an express vehicle maintenance facility.

“In the amendments, there are no proposed changes to the type of development or to the boundary of the site.

“There are, however, alterations to the pedestrian access, landscaping, parking and boundary treatment.

“Changes to the layout include

The realigning the footpath along Vale Avenue, the pedestrian access into the site and the crossing point along the frontage as well as additional planting

Relocating the disabled parking area and identification of a routing plan around staff car park

Providing seven additional motorcycle parks

Increasing electric vehicle charging points

A new perimeter wall around the substations and

Realigning the palisade fencing around the site

“Vehicle and pedestrian access to the site will be from the south and south west, in Vale Avenue.

“Pedestrian links will be provided to the building and throughout the car park.

“More information about the site and the planning application can be found on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Patcham Court Farm planning website page.

“Royal Mail has provided a specific ‘planning update note’, clearly setting out the alterations to the scheme.

“This and all of the documents which form the application are publicly available through the council’s website planning register. The application number is BH2022/02232.

“The easiest way to comment on the application and these revisions is through the online planning register.

“Anyone can provide comments at the planning application stage. Planning officers will consider all comments in their assessment and recommendations to the Planning Committee.

“While the initial consultation period has expired, comments will be considered up until the point that the application is decided by the committee.

“The site is allocated in the council’s City Plan Part One for employment use as offices or a research and development facility.

“As Royal Mail’s proposed use for storage / distribution is not in accordance with the allocated use, the planning application will be assessed against this policy and other policies in the City Plan Part One and Two.

“The comments received from residents and local stakeholders will be considered along with responses from internal and external consultees.

“Locally elected councillors on the Planning Committee will make the final decision on the planning application. A decision is not expected before autumn 2023.

“The 1.56 hectare former farm is next to the A27 bypass, close to where it meets the A23 and approximately 5km north of Brighton city centre.

“The site itself mainly comprises redundant agricultural buildings, although one building is still currently occupied and in use by a local business.

“The land is owned by Brighton and Hove City Council.”