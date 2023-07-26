A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping his step-daughter repeatedly in Southwick and Shoreham in the 1980s.

Brian Hoad, 66, of King’s Road, Lancing, first attacked her in August 1985 when she was 12 years old. He plied her with wine and raped her in her family home.

Victims of the most serious sexual offences are usually given automatic anonymity for life. But in this instance, Hoad’s victim has chosen to waive that anonymity.

The girl – now a woman in her fifties – told police that he continued to rape her “at every opportunity” over the next four years, including when other family members were at home.

She reported the abuse to Sussex Police in June 2021 and received support from specialist officers while an investigation was started.

Hoad was arrested the next day and, after a thorough investigation, was charged with four counts of raping a girl under 16 and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 16.

He was found guilty of all six charges at Hove Crown Court on Friday 14 July.

And at the same court on Monday 17 July, Hoad was jailed for 18 years by Recorder Patricia Hitchcock.

She told Hoad that he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, indirectly or directly and told to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

He was in his late twenties and early thirties when he abused his position of trust.

In a statement to the court, Hoad’s step-daughter said: “I didn’t have the chance to truly understand what a normal relationship was.

“For years I believed that relationships were about giving of yourself to the detriment of your own needs, people-pleasing for the sake of family peace, not being able to express a contrary opinion for fear of vilification or retribution taken on other innocent family members.

“You become a mask of yourself, learning skills no child should know to the point of never knowing who you truly are. You learn not to expect anything in life other than being subservient to the whims of someone else.

“I left home believing that sex was all any man would ever want from me, even if I didn’t enjoy it.”

Detective Constable Emily Turner said: “Brian Hoad abused his position of trust and responsibility in the most abhorrent ways, robbing his innocent victim of a normal childhood through his own depraved actions.

“His detestable crimes have had a long-lasting impact but thanks to her bravery in coming forward he will now spend a significant part of the rest of his life in prison.

“The courage to confront her accuser, support the investigation to prosecution and help bring him to justice cannot be overstated. I would like to personally thank her.

“This should send a clear message to other victims that it is never too late to report a crime. To perpetrators, know that you are never beyond facing justice and we will do everything in our power to catch you.”