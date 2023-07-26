Vegan protesters staged a sit in at Waitrose in Brighton yesterday.

Nine members of Animal Rising, which wants to end the use of animals in sport, animal testing and the food system, sat in the dairy aisle of the Western Road supermarket for about two hours from 1pm.

The group previously this year disrupted the Grand National, the Epsom Derby and rescued sheep from the Sandringham Estate.

It has also staged other sit-ins at supermarkets and high-end meat restaurants across the country.

Yesterday, protesters sat in front of shelves of cow’s milk holding images of cows and chickens living freely.

They say some shoppers chose plant-based alternatives after engaging with them.

One, student J Taylor-Jones, 20, said: “The dairy industry is built upon the separation of mother and child and the exploitation of the bodies and lives of both – things I am sure we can all agree does not align with values of compassion and love we want to uphold as a nation.

“There are kinder alternatives, plant milks, within this same supermarket that do align with these values.

“This exploitation is not the fault of the consumers or dairy farmers, but a symptom of our broken relationship with animals. This does not just affect cows, but all other animals within our food system, all animals tested on, and all animals used for entertainment.

“I want a world thriving with trees, nature and life, where all these animals are free to live out their lives, away from the harm we are causing them.”