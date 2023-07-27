Brighton Pride organisers are “deeply disappointed” after Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) announced no trains will run to or from Brighton Station next Saturday, 5 August – the first day of Pride.

While the Brighton Pride community parade, Fabuloso festival in Preston Park and village party in Kemptown will be going ahead, Pride organisers have advised that people make alternative travel arrangements for Friday, 4 August.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said earlier today that it had taken the “difficult decision” after ASLEF announced an overtime ban for train drivers.

Paul Kemp, managing director of Pride, said: “We are deeply disappointed GTR has announced no trains will run to Brighton on the Saturday of Pride weekend cutting off Brighton and Hove from the rest of the UK rail network on such an important weekend for our city.

“This will come as a huge shock for not only Pride and the LGBTQ+ community but all the businesses preparing to welcome guests to our city from across the UK and world.

“Many Pride visitors have already booked and paid for Saturday night accommodation locally, they will now have to change plans or find an alternative way to get into the city.

“It’s truly devastating news for everyone.

“Pride always supports the right to protest. Reducing cars on the roads and getting people back on the trains should be a priority to tackle the climate crisis.

“But we would like to be clear that we don’t agree with GTR’s decision, nor the reasons given for completely stopping train services and the potential of adverse knock-on effects.

“We’ve worked with GTR for many years. We have been impressed with how well they monitor passenger arrival numbers and can be ready to stop trains coming in, if their service is reaching a capacity level, to make sure people can leave safely again later on.

“Safety is always a priority. There are considerable extra resources to safely manage the area outside Brighton station, contributed to by Pride.

“We also have multi agency representatives working together throughout Pride weekend. This well-established multi agency approach monitors numbers of people coming into the city as part of a much wider ranging safety remit.

“We also note that an overtime ban still allows for a reduced service to operate, which is very different from the strike days.

“So it is very sad to see GTR put a complete service shutdown in place rather than finding a working alternative.

“We must however highlight the positive working relationships established between Pride and GTR over the last few years.

“We say thank you to and support all railway staff currently campaigning for better rights.

“And we sincerely hope this kind of action can be avoided in future for the good of all.

“Whatever way you choose to come here for Brighton and Hove Pride 2023, we wish everyone in our community, and our allies, a happy and safe Pride this summer.

“On this the 50th anniversary of the first Brighton Gay Pride march, now is the time to come out and make our voices heard louder than ever.”

Profits from Brighton Pride events fund the Brighton Rainbow Fund which supports local LGBTQ charities, with Pride organisers saying the GTR decision will have “far reaching” effects for those who benefit from the fundraising.

More travel information is available on the Brighton Pride website: Brighton-Pride.org/travel