Rising teenage three-piece HotWax today reveal details of their second EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’, out 18th October via Marathon Artists – Pre-order HERE. The new EP was mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg) and follows the May release of their acclaimed debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’ – (Listen HERE). The two EPs will be paired together for a physical release on orange/white splatter vinyl and orange cassette – pre order HERE.

The announcement of ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ is accompanied by a new instant-grat track ‘Phone Machine’, (watch HERE) which follows the thunderous lead single ‘Drop’. To celebrate the EP release, HotWax will play a headline show at new Brighton venue DUST (77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF and formerly known as Zahara) on 18th October – head to the band’s socials for more info on a special ticket access competition. The tickets for this Brighton concert will go on sale on Friday 22nd September 2023 at 10:00am – Find them HERE.

Support for this gig will come from the rather wonderful Pussyliquor, as well as a DJ set from Lime Garden’s Leila Deeley.

“Writing this EP felt really good, it all came together really quickly and the majority of the songs just fell into place.” explains singer Tallulah; “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn’t wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform. Working with Alan Moulder on recording the EP was amazing, he was so open to our ideas and really helped our vision come to life.”

The band are rounding off a stacked summer of festivals and tours having played All Points East (where Yeah Yeah Yeahs dedicated ‘Maps’ to the band), Reading + Leeds (headlining the BBC Introducing stage), Mad Cool, End Of The Road, Dot To Dot, Visions, 4 riotous shows at The Great Escape and more, with the trio still set to embark on North America and UK support tours with Royal Blood this autumn.

‘A Thousand Times’ EP lead single ‘Treasure’ reached the BBC Radio 6 Music B-List as well as a ‘Next Wave’ on BBC Radio 1, with the EP earning widespread support from The Sunday Times, The Independent, NME, Dork, DIY, Clash, Gigwise and many more. Tallulah, Lola and Alfie are ripping up the template and ripping up stages across the UK.

Having only recently left school, their rarified live energy and sound has already won the support of Beck, Karen O, Courtney Love, Nova Twins, Wolf Alice, Jack Saunders, John Kennedy and Matt Wilkinson.

HotWax Live Dates in the UK:

Sep 20-23, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

Oct 14, Leeds, Live At Leeds In The City

Oct 18, Brighton, DUST

Oct 20, Manchester, Apollo, With Royal Blood

Oct 21, Edinburgh, Usher Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 22, Stockton, The Globe, With Royal Blood

Oct 24, London, Apollo, With Royal Blood

Oct 25, Liverpool, Mountford Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 26, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 27, Portsmouth, Guild Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 29, Belfast, Telegraph Building, With Royal Blood

Oct 30, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood

Oct 31, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood

Dec 15, Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion – Music’s Not Dead

