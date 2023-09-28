A bike thief continued stealing an ebike worth £3,500 even as witnesses called 999 and took pictures of him.

The owner of the bike returned to the racks outside Yellowave to find his bike gone on Saturday afternoon.

But he also found the woman who took these pictures, who told him she had seen the bike’s lock being sawn off with an angle grinder.

She told him she had called 999 and gave him the pictures, and so when he reported it, he felt certain that Sussex Police would have enough evidence to investigate.

So he was surprised to receive a letter on Monday telling him the case was being closed.

After Brighton and Hove News contacted Sussex Police, the force said they had not received the photos, and an investigation is now underway.

The bike’s owner said: “The lock was cut with a portable angle grinder in front of about 20 witnesses.

“The bike was insured so we should get it replaced, but we are down £625 excess.

“The police have reopened the case. It appears they didn’t have the photos – they now do.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm we received a third-party report of an electric bike having been stolen from Madeira Drive, Brighton, at 3.55pm on 16 September.

“According to the informant, the suspects were no longer at the scene and no visual evidence was provided.

“Police received a further report from the victim, confirming details of the bike, at 6.24pm the same day. He was advised to send through any visual evidence to allow officers to identify the suspects, but none has been received from him to date.

“Therefore the case was filed pending any further lines of enquiry.

“In light of this new information, the incident has now been allocated to the Resolution Centre for investigation and to make contact with the victim.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230181769.”