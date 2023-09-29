Councillors are set to oppose plans for two primary schools to join a London-based academy trust.

Hangleton Primary School and Benfield Primary School, which form The Orchard Schools Partnership, announced their intention to join the Eko Trust two weeks ago.

The local authority-run schools are running a consultation with parents until Friday, 20 October about the plans to academise in April next year.

Today, Labour members of Brighton and Hove City Council said they have written to the executive headteacher of the schools, Emma Lake, to formally object to the plans.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Jacob Taylor, said: “We do not think this plan is in the best interests of staff, parents or children – and we have requested that the governing board pauses the proposal to enable more time to engage with the local council and the community.”

“Academising these two schools is a permanent and irreversible step.

“Hangleton and Benfield schools could never return to being local authority-maintained institutions.

“We are not convinced that parents and staff have had this explained to them, and we will be attempting to do this via our own public communications.”

Brighton and Hove has an excess of primary school places per number of children due to falling pupil numbers, causing school budgets – which are calculated per pupil – to decrease.

Labour says it is working on a plan to address this, but has not yet made details public. An announcement is expected in the coming months.

Chair of the Children, Families and Schools Committee, Councillor Lucy Helliwell said: “This Labour administration has a clear plan to address the issue of falling pupil numbers.

“Schools leaving to become academies will not solve this issue – only coordinated action by a strong local authority can do that.

“Indeed, a fragmented system, with more schools outside of the local authority, makes it harder to properly coordinate a citywide approach for school place planning.”

The Orchard Schools Partnership has bene contacted for comment.