More than 700 people raised almost £100,000 from a “memory walk” along Brighton and Hove seafront in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity said: “A wave of Alzheimer’s Society fundraisers turned Brighton and Hove blue on Saturday 30 September the charity’s Memory Walk, to help end the devastation caused by dementia.

“The walk has already raised over £98,000, with more funds expected to come in over the coming weeks, with the charity predicting the final figure could easily exceed £100,000.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in three people born in the UK today going on to develop the condition in their lifetime.

“Alzheimer’s Society is vowing to help stop the devastation caused by dementia, with money raised from the family-friendly sponsored walks going towards funding crucial research and supporting people living with dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s community fundraiser for East Sussex, David Cohen, said: “We are in awe of our incredible fundraisers who turned out in their hundreds to support the over 26,500 people living with dementia across Sussex and the 134,000 across the south east.

“It was extremely moving to see so many people come together to honour or remember their loved ones. Every pound raised from the Brighton Memory Walk will make a huge difference.

“Supporters walked to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.”

Mr Cohen added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Brighton Memory Walk such a brilliant success.”

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more about the remaining memory walk events or to organise your own memory walk at a location and time of your choosing.