Terror police have arrested a 22-year-old woman over a speech at a protest rally in Brighton last weekend, in which comments supporting the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel were made.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) are investigating a speech made by the woman, 22, on Sunday, 8 October under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – which makes it an offence to invite support for a proscribed organisation.

She remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone who attended the protest event and in particular, anyone who may have video footage of the protest and speech.

If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting the Sussex Police reference number 781 of 07/10.

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said: “After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, the matter was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

“We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.”