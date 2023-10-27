A jury has cleared a Hove man of two counts of raping a “friend with benefits” after a week-long trial.

Keiran Wilkinson, 27, was accused of raping the woman more than five years ago, in May 2018, when she was 18.

The woman, who is now 24 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jury that she had wanted to explore her “darker urges” with Wilkinson.

Dale Sullivan, prosecuting, said: “(She) and the defendant were friends and their relationship developed into a casual sexual relationship where they indulged in various consensual sexual fantasies including rape play and bondage.

“There was an agreement whereby if one person wanted the sexual activity to stop, they had an agreed series of ‘safe words’ that could be used – blackberry, pine and pineapple.”

Mr Sullivan said that there was disagreement about what happened and the prosecution case was that the complainant did not consent and that Wilkinson did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Wilkinson, who has Asperger’s syndrome, said in a prepared statement to Sussex Police after his arrest: “(She) said no but I took that as our usual play. She did not use the safe word ‘pineapple’. The acts were entirely consensual.”

The woman told the jury at Hove Crown Court that when Wilkinson came to her Hangleton home, “the purpose of the visit was to have sex.”

But she found it painful, she said, adding: “We had a safe word and I was saying it quite a few times and he carried on and it hurt quite a lot.”

Mr Sullivan told the jury: “Ordinarily, no means no. In this case, no doesn’t necessarily mean no.”

Wilkinson, a former Blatchington Mill pupil, told the jury that he realised that the woman had stopped responding in the usual way so he stopped what he was doing.

The woman told the jury that when she started seeing a new partner, she told him what had happened and he urged her to go to the police, as did a friend.

Wilkinson was arrested at his home, in Arthur Street, Hove, and later charged with two counts of rape during what had been a relatively brief incident.

Beverley Cherrill, defending, said that soon after the alleged rape, within days, the couple were messaging each other and saw each other again and she even invited Wilkinson out on her birthday.

Police examined both of their mobile phones but none of the messages on either of their phones suggested that he had raped her.

Miss Cherrill told the jury that Wilkinson reasonably believed that he had consent to do something that the pair had already spoken about.

And before the couple had sex – on a date in May 2018 that neither could remember – Wilkinson was a man of good character.

After the jury returned two not guilty verdicts earlier today (Friday 27 October), Judge Mark Van Der Zwart told Wilkinson that he was free to go.