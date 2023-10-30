A library whose catalogue features tools instead of tomes is celebrating one year of lending out strimmers, cleaners and drills.

The Library of Things, which has a collection point at Revaluit in Pavilion Buildings, has leant out helpful household items more than 350 times since it opened last October.

It says the most popular items people borrow are its carpet cleaner, followed by the cordless drill, wet and dry vacuum, steam cleaner, sander, hedge trimmer and strimmer.

The library’s Lucy Ventura said: “In our first year, together we’ve prevented 2.2 tonnes of waste and a whopping 4.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“With over 350 borrows, Brighton and Hove residents have not only saved items from landfill but also saved themselves over £11,000.

“Thank you for making a difference, one borrow at a time. Let’s keep building a greener, cleaner future together.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the city environment, South Downs and the sea committee, said: “It’s great to see this community initiative providing a practical service at a time when people are looking to save money and resources during the cost-of-living crisis.

“One of our priorities is to minimise waste to reduce environmental impact, but initiatives such as this also make it easier to save money by borrowing useful things for home projects, some of which you might only use now and again.”

Anyone wanting to borrow an item can reserve items online and collect from the refurbished electricals shop Revaluit at 12 Pavilion Buildings in Brighton.

There is a one-off membership fee of just £2. Items cost from as little as £3.50 a day up to £25.