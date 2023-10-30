A Labour councillor who was suing her own party over being named in a leaked report into anti-semitism by a Corbyn staffer has dropped the case.

Julie Cattell was one of seven Labour Against Anti-semitism members named in the report into how the issue was dealt with under the party’s former leader.

The report, which claimed the activists co-ordinated complaints against individuals, was never officially published but leaked in April 2020, shortly after Keir Starmer became leader.

It said that factional hostility hampered how the party was able to deal with complaints. A later report published last summer, the Forde report, said both sides weaponised the issue.

High court documents revealed this month that Cllr Cattell and the other activists dropped the case in August. Neither side has been awarded costs.

However, a linked case is continuing, in which the Labour party is suing Corbyn’s former chief of staff Karie Murphy, his head of communications Seumas Milne, Georgina Robertson, Harry Hayball and Laura Murray over the leaking of the report.

Cllr Cattell, who was elected in Westbourne and Poets Corner, did not respond to requests for comment. In May, she said: “This isn’t about politics. It’s about a breach of GDPR and trust that occurred under the previous general secretary when Jeremy Corbyn was still leader.

“As a result of the leak, threatening articles were published on neo-Nazi websites, which was extremely frightening for all of us.

“I remain totally committed to the Labour Party and hope the lawyers settle the case soon so all parties involved can move on.”