Students have been left stranded because of a lack of buses, leaving crowds of students unable to board at Falmer.
Postgraduate student Armando Rankin tweeted photos showing the chaos, saying that the service is far too ineffective for the cost of tickets.
Bus boss Ed Wills says that new drivers are being trained, and the company is doing everything it can to improve the service.
Mr Rankin said: “I feel they should try to send more buses at certain hours.
“If it is not possible to send more buses and improve the services, then costs need to drop.
“It’s really complicated to come to campus and get back, nowadays. All buses that go to Falmer are always busy.”
His tweet, tagging the University of Sussex and Brighton and Hove Buses said: “You make my life so miserable.
“You charge me every day so much and the services are so f***ing bad.
“Honestly, cancel the bus system and rethink your complete strategy.
“We cannot be 300 people stuck at University of Sussex every f***ing afternoon.”
Another Coldean resident complained about being unable to travel to the supermarket between 4pm to 6pm as the bus is regularly too full.
Ed Wills, director at Brighton and Hove Buses said: “We sincerely apologise that some high frequency services experience delays or cancellations at peak times when many more passengers board buses at a similar time.
“There is a shortage of drivers in the UK, and we are doing everything we can to recruit more.
“This includes a 20 percent pay increase over the last two years. Currently we have the highest ever number of drivers in training.
“Our aim is to provide the best bus service possible even in difficult times.”
The University of Sussex said on Twitter: “We’re aware of the general issues with bus capacity to and from campus, and we are in talks with Brighton and Hove Buses, who are working to fix the issues as soon as possible.”
And this is why they should have invested (or reinvest in new ones) in articulated/bendy buses for the 25 route due to capacity per bus.
Bring back the bendy busses. They obviously did a job. While your at it, run the 25 express through town to, Hove town hall and George Street please
There is a new e scooter shop on Lewes road, why not buy one of them
Bevendean suppose to get 3 buses an hour sometimes one disappears. how can the students complain about buses they get 3 buses that serve the university 29. 28. 25 which run every 5 to 10 minutes. oh I forgot they can walk down to lewes road can they from the uni
They also get the BH 23 and Worthing coaches UB1.
According to the timetable there are eleven number 25 buses per hour plus the 28s and 29s. I have a choice of just two buses an hour so I don’t think that the students have that much to complain about.
And what happens when the ‘student village’ is built on Bennett’s Field? Students aren’t the only people who need to use these buses…
You have to question the mentality of these bus managers who thought it was a great idea to dispense with the artic buses. The 25 and a 25x used to run at the same time that cleared the stop easily, but now…