Students have been left stranded because of a lack of buses, leaving crowds of students unable to board at Falmer.

Postgraduate student Armando Rankin tweeted photos showing the chaos, saying that the service is far too ineffective for the cost of tickets.

Bus boss Ed Wills says that new drivers are being trained, and the company is doing everything it can to improve the service.

Mr Rankin said: “I feel they should try to send more buses at certain hours.

“If it is not possible to send more buses and improve the services, then costs need to drop.

“It’s really complicated to come to campus and get back, nowadays. All buses that go to Falmer are always busy.”

His tweet, tagging the University of Sussex and Brighton and Hove Buses said: “You make my life so miserable.

“You charge me every day so much and the services are so f***ing bad.

“Honestly, cancel the bus system and rethink your complete strategy.

“We cannot be 300 people stuck at University of Sussex every f***ing afternoon.”

Another Coldean resident complained about being unable to travel to the supermarket between 4pm to 6pm as the bus is regularly too full.

Ed Wills, director at Brighton and Hove Buses said: “We sincerely apologise that some high frequency services experience delays or cancellations at peak times when many more passengers board buses at a similar time.

“There is a shortage of drivers in the UK, and we are doing everything we can to recruit more.

“This includes a 20 percent pay increase over the last two years. Currently we have the highest ever number of drivers in training.

“Our aim is to provide the best bus service possible even in difficult times.”

The University of Sussex said on Twitter: “We’re aware of the general issues with bus capacity to and from campus, and we are in talks with Brighton and Hove Buses, who are working to fix the issues as soon as possible.”