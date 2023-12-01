DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong has today announced that his critically acclaimed ‘Ibiza Classics’ will return for a brand-new show in winter 2024, which includes a return date at the Brighton Centre which he played a few days ago (Review HERE). He will once again be joined by long time collaborator Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Kicking off in Aberdeen at P&J Live on 4th December 2024, ‘Ibiza Classics’ will visit arenas in Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton and Birmingham, before concluding with two very special dates at The O2, London on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December 2024. Special guest vocalists will be announced in the new year.

‘Ibiza Classics’ has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event. Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks. Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world’s most influential figures. Over the last three decades – both publicly and behind the scenes – Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming. With an incredible 30+ year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes. A testament to his life spent in music, Pete Tong MBE was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021 for recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries. This year Pete Tong’ Ibiza Classics took part in celebratory Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle and completed another sell out Ibiza Classics arena tour.

IBIZA CLASSICS LIVE DECEMBER 2024:

WED 04 ABERDEEN P&J LIVE

THU 05 GLASGOW OVO HYDRO

FRI 06 NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

SAT 07 MANCHESTER AO ARENA

TUE 10 CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

WED 11 BRIGHTON CENTRE

THU 12 BIRMINGHAM UTILITA ARENA

FRI 13 LONDON THE O2

SAT 14 LONDON THE O2

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 8th December and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and Brighton Centre show tickets can also be purchased from the venue HERE.

www.petetong.com