Delivery drivers in Brighton and Hove were seen moving around the area while on strike tonight.

The action, for better pay and improved working conditions, targeted the evening of St Valentine’s Day, with some restaurants having to close takeaway ordering on various platforms.

Members of Delivery Job UK, a group made up of drivers for Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and other companies, refused to accept orders from 5pm to 10pm tonight.

Local motorcycle delivery drivers met at Madeira Drive at 5pm and travelled in convoy around Brighton to the Marina, London Road, Western Road, Old Shoreham Road and the Clock Tower.

One rider, Hakan Ozdemir, said: “The motorbikes and car drivers physically moved around the city in groups to show how disturbed we are from the situation.

“We bike riders supported them by staying at home not going out for work as we can’t keep up with their speed.

“Many of us are determined to keep holding strike. Our numbers are also increasing.

“We are also warning small restaurants not to prepare food for them not to suffer and waste their food.”

Mr Ozdemir, who has been a Deliveroo rider in Brighton since July 2018, showed Brighton and Hove News that Deliveroo offered their riders fee “boosts” of up to 1.5 per cent on jobs for the evening of the planned strike.

He said that pay and conditions for delivery riders and driver had worsened since the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “They used to pay for the journey to the restaurant. Now, no matter how far the restaurant is, they calculate it as if you are right next to the restaurant.

“For example, the minimum pay for riders is £2.90 per order or £3.15 for cars and motorbikes.

“Let’s assume you just dropped an order and a new order comes. Even if you are three miles away from the pick up point, that distance is not paid for any more.”

Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo aims to provide riders with the flexible work riders tell us they value, attractive earning opportunities and protections.

“Rider retention rates are high and the overwhelming majority of riders tell us that they are satisfied working with us.

“We value dialogue with riders, which is why we have a voluntary partnership agreement with a trade union, which includes annual discussions on pay.

“We are pleased to also be able to offer riders free insurance, sickness cover, financial support when riders become new parents and a range of training opportunities.”