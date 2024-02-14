The newly renovated library at Saltdean Lido reopened to customers yesterday (Tuesday 13 February).

Saltdean Library has operated from a temporary cabin since 2022 but moved back into the historic grade II* listed Saltdean Lido building after a refurbishment.

The library features new furniture and a new layout, with a wider selection of books including some in other languages, audiobooks and books for people with dyslexia.

Regular story-time and activity sessions are planned and the library also has computers for public use and study spaces.

Councillor Leslie Pumm, chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee, thanked and congratulated those behind the makeover.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see that the dedicated Saltdean community, who fought so hard to preserve and enhance the historic Lido building, finally gets to enjoy their wonderful library.

“The reopening of the library marks another important milestone in restoration of the iconic Saltdean Lido which I have no doubt will become a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

“A congratulations, as well as a thank you, belongs to the volunteers at Saltdean Lido CIC and the devoted library staff who made sure Saltdean had a strong library presence even during the times of restoration.”

Library officer Glenn Stevens spoke about the refurbished library in a short video.

And the opening times can be found on the library pages of the council’s website along with those of the other libraries in Brighton and Hove.