Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are due to start up front for Brighton and Hove Albion at Burnley this afternoon (Saturday 13 April).

Simon Adingra is also down to start with Bart Verbruggen in goal again. He looks to have seen off Jason Steele.

Albion don’t have a great record at Turf Moor but a Seagulls win could shake up the Conference League places.

Cameron Peupion and Mark O’Mahony are listed as subs but Evan Ferguson has not been included in the squad today.