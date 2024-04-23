An independent recycling co-op has been given assurances it won’t be evicted from its home after it turned down a chance to buy it.

Magpie and its retail outlet Shabitat sent a letter to customers this week saying the council planned to sell the site, saying this would lead to a “devastating loss” for the co-operative.

But Brighton and Hove City Council said that although it had sounded out Magpie to see if it wanted to buy the site, no sale was currently being progressed.

The letter from Magpie said: “We have recently been made aware of Brighton and Hove City Council’s potential plans to sell the land that shabitat and Magpie Recycling occupy.

“Potentially this would have a huge impact on the park and surrounding area. This would be a devastating loss not only for our co-operative, but also the local community and of course our customers.”

It asked customers to call or message via Facebook to find out how they can help.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said: “In December last year the council approved the potential disposal of various commercial properties, as part of an overall strategy for managing our property portfolio, and because of the difficult overall financial position of the council.

“In February our agents made initial contact with Magpie to see if they were interested in purchasing the site. Their response was that they had no definite plans to acquire the building, though said this may change if it impacted the area they lease.

“That is as far as the conversations went and the council has taken no other action at present.

“To be clear – the council is not evicting Shabbitat or Magpie and will continue to engage with them on the future use of the site.”

Magpie and Shabitat have been based at the council-owned site next to Saunders Park in Lewes Road since the 1990s.

It is one of several on a list of sites earmarked for possible disposal by the council in December. The full list was not disclosed in public council papers.