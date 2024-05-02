Metal railings and gates could go up all round the Royal Pavilion Gardens, obscuring views, if councillors approve a planning application from trustees next week.

The controversial proposal – apparently intended to reduce the risk of a terrorist attack – has been included as part of a wider set of plans that include a revamp of the public toilets.

Critics fear that the proposed gates and 7ft (2.1m) railings are part of a plan to close the gardens at night on the pretext of reinstating the estate’s historic appearance.

The grounds have been linked to a modest number of violent crimes and sex offences in the past although the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system has helped boost the clear up rate.

One concern is that anti-social behaviour and crime would be displaced to areas less well-served by security cameras and that more police patrols would be a better solution.

Another concern is that putting up railings and gates would be a first step towards using the gardens as a venue where people have to pay to enter the historically free gardens.

Those objecting to the planning application include the North Laine Community Association (NLCA), the Brighton Society, the Regency Society and the Living Streets Group.

Their concerns include the loss of longstanding open views of the grade I listed Royal Pavilion and the potential loss of access to the grounds.

The plans have been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council – the site’s ultimate owner – by Brighton and Hove Museums, the trading name of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust.

The application is due to be considered by the council’s Planning Committee at a meeting at Hove Town Hall next week.

A report has been published, with officials advising the committee to grant planning permission and listed building consent for the work to the grade II listed gardens.

The proposals include remodelling the existing toilet block. It would include a Changing Places accessible toilet and separate gender-neutral cubicles facing towards instead of away from the gardens. This is intended to reduce anti-social behaviour in the toilets.

The new building would include a kiosk, an accessible toilet, the proposed Changing Places toilet, a baby changing cubicle and three individual toilets.

Trustees also want to create an outdoor learning area next to the Dome.

The trust said that the landscaping would include the restoration and reinstatement of historic walls, metal railings and gates.

Modern trees and hedges would be removed under the plans which are aimed at restoring the original views created by the Royal Pavilion’s architect, John Nash.

The 18 objections to the proposals include those from community groups and civic societies.

They criticise the effect that the proposals would have on the Royal Pavilion, specifically the railings enclosing the site, as well as the potential loss of seating by the Pavilion Gardens café.

The NLCA criticised the prospect of a loss of public access to the site as well as the height of the railings and produced its own graphic suggesting that the applicant’s were not entirely accurate.

It said: “We believe that the very existence of railings and gates would inevitably add to pressure to close the garden at night, potentially leaving only a few hours of daytime access during winter months.

“Local people greatly value their ability to walk through the garden late into the evenings or in the early mornings, to admire the Pavilion and enjoy the tranquillity of the garden as they pass through or walk by on their way to and from their homes.”

The association said that key views of the estate would be “impeded” by the proposed railings.

The NLCA and the Brighton Society cited a report to the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee last August in support of maintaining 24-hour access to the gardens.

The Brighton Society said: “Fencing and gating the gardens would send an evocative message to residents and visitors that the gardens are private and not for general public access and enjoyment.

“We are concerned that the railings would form a visual and psychological barrier between the community and the gardens.”

Historic England and the council’s Conservation Advisory Group (CAG) were among those supporting the scheme.

Historic England has included the gardens on its “at risk” register since 2017 and, along with the Brighton and Hove Museums Trust, commissioned a “heritage crime report” from specialists Aldwic Research Consultancy.

The report cited problems with anti-social behaviour, drug use, a high risk of serious crime and the potential for a terrorist attack targeting the Royal Pavilion.

Historic England said: “It is judged that the technical, staffing and community engagement recommendations alone will not prove sufficient to mitigate significantly the night-time risks of crime to the site.

“The report concludes that the new boundary railings, walls and gates (2.1 metres in height) are an important intervention, as part of a suite of measures, to protect the site and are capable of significantly reducing the crime and anti-social behaviour risks during the evening and night-time hours, if the gates are secured.”

Other supportive comments – there were 34 in all – said that the plans were in keeping with the historic listed buildings and would protect the area’s heritage.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm at Hove Town Hall next Wednesday (8 May). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.