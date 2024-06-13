Police suspect that conmen may have damaged a number of people’s homes before calling on the occupants and offering to carry out repairs.

Yesterday (Wednesday 12 June) officers swooped on two vehicles on the A259 and arrested six men.

Today, Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses, information and security camera footage.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward following a spate of criminal damage reports to walls and roofs at residential properties.

“The reports were made concerning damage caused at properties in Denton, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven overnight on Tuesday 11 June.

“It was reported that the following day men claiming to be builders working locally then arrived to offer to repair the damage in a possible fraud.

“Following prompt inquiries with victims, officers from Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Unit patrolled the area.

“On Wednesday 12 June, two vehicles were stopped on the A259 in Peacehaven, where six men were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, theft and fraud.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“Officers have thanked residents and motorists for their patience due to the disruption caused on the A259 while the arrests were made.

“The investigation continues and police are keen to speak with anyone who may have been impacted in these areas.

“If you have noticed any recent damage to your property, please contact us.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or doorbell footage of suspicious behaviour in these areas are also urged to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 375 of 12/06.”