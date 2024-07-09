Petitioners plan to ask the council to support their campaign for rent controls by lobbying the new Labour government.
The Living Rent Campaign started a petition which was signed by almost 1,800 people and is due to be debated at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting this week.
The campaigners are calling for rent controls on private homes and for more social housing to be let at living rents.
The petition, on the Change.org website, said that private rents for a three-bedroom flat in Brighton and Hove were about £1,700 a month and the average take-home wage about £2,250 a month.
The petition said: “Private renting is unaffordable for many households yet, since 1989, when fair rent tenancies were replaced, national governments of all parties have been committed to ‘free market rents’.
“It could be different. Other countries in Europe have rent controls, lower rents and better-quality homes to rent.”
The petition also said: “Over two million council homes have been lost through the ‘right to buy’.”
The campaigners want on the council to write to ministers asking them to give councils the power to cap and reduce rents.
They also want the government to provide grants to councils to provide more homes at living rents and end the “right to buy”.
In Brighton and Hove, the Living Rent campaign, co-ordinated by former Green councillor David Gibson, has staged protests outside council meetings, including creating a bedroom outside Hove Town Hall.
The petition is due to be debated at a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (11 July). The meeting is scheduled to start at 4.30pm and to be webcast on the council’s website.
Everywhere there are rent controls there is a shortage of rental properties. Landlords get out of the market and new ones don’t come forward. Since rent controls were brought in in Scotland the number of properties available has dropped and rents increased at each term renewal. No new rental property has been built as the private sector now will not build on these terms. State interference never helps. The state should build social housing for people who need it not palm off responsibility to the private sector.
Works all over Europe. Are you saying there is some reason that the UK is different?
If you want cheaper rents you need cheaper bank loans …
Money is borrowed to pay for the property
Also tax has to be paid (council, income, NI and employers NI )
Insurance has to be paid.
Various inspections have to done and paid for (fire, gas, electric etc)
Maintenance costs have increased.
All of this from the rent before any profit….
The campaigners have the wrong aim. What they should be campaigning for is more social housing. If rent caps happen first, then the number of homes to rent will plummet. How can that be good for renters?
If the campaigners need convincing then they should try putting themselves in a landlord shoes. I was asked to help a friend build a business case to start renting last year. When we looked at the price to buy a flat and then how much rent it would get it made no sense to become a landlord. They didn’t start and many other landlords seem to be quitting.
The only solution in my humble opinion, is to build lots more social housing.
My housing association treats me better than a private landlord – not perfect, but good situation.
A young single mother I know has to move out of her place, & find somewhere else. Who is helping that family?
Is political power just to get more money personally, or to help the poorest, because it’s right?
High rents, domestic or otherwise, are largely down to greed and in the case of the former, to a knowledge that those desperately needing accommodation will pay nearly anything – which amounts to the same thing.
To help bolster our pensions we bought 3 properties about 10 years ago, in low property cost areas of the country where there was some deprivation. Since then we have increased the rents minimally so as to keep good tenants and frankly, because we hate the idea of damaging someone’s finances just so we can live rather better. It really isn’t a difficult choice.
It’s not a free market if the supply is so controlled. Build houses and then talk to me about free market rent.
Thing is, there is no incentive for a property owner to ever charge anything but the market rate. Stock is our number one factor here. Central government’s announcement of forcing building if it is deemed critical, might go some ways to developing against NIMBYs complaints.
I agree some landlords are greedy but also not all tenants are that great either, so all this will do is stop them renting their properties and possibly go into the more lucrative Airbnb or just give up and sell them altogether.