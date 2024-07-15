A man suspected of carrying out an arson attack in Brighton is wanted by Sussex Police.

The force said this afternoon (Monday 15 July): “Do you recognise this person?

“We are appealing for information after a business in St Georges Place, Brighton, was set fire to earlier this year.

“Police would like to speak with the man photographed as he may be able to assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information to help us identify the man is asked to make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 240 of 30/01.”